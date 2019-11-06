The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kasey E. Keleher, 31, of 1400 Central Ave. No. 2, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Matthew W. Moore, 27, of 1900 White St., No. 3, was arrested at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of Burden Street and Windsor Avenue on charges of domestic assault and third-
- degree harassment. Court documents state that Moore assaulted Brooke M. Konzen, 22, of the same address.
- Andrew S. Churchill, 25, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dodge Street and Brunskill Road on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Thomas J. Ruff, 63, of 819 W. Locust St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $2,045 in cash and other items between 11:50 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
- Nicholas G. Meyer, 39, of 1543 Pebble Creek Drive, reported the theft of a trailer worth $5,000 at about 6:30 a.m. Monday from 13400 Sundown Road.
- Key City Recycling, 3260 Dodge St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $1,000 worth of vehicle parts between 10:45 and 11:15 p.m. Sunday from a storage facility at 3256 Dodge St.
- D’Angelo D. Ross, 21, of 14674 N. Cascade Road, No. 221, reported a burglary involving the theft of an $800 television at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
- Susan M. Moran, 60, of 880 S. Grandview Ave., reported the theft of a $6,000 vehicle between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Sunday at her residence.