MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A passenger in a vehicle that struck a deer Friday night was struck by another vehicle and killed in rural Jackson County, according to a report by the Iowa State Patrol.
Matthew A. Bowling, 23, of Maquoketa, died at Maquoketa Hospital following the incident.
Bowling was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Paige Cupps, 19, of Dubuque. Cupps was southbound on Iowa 62 at 256th Avenue just before 7 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway. Her vehicle struck the deer, coming to rest in the northbound lane. Bowling got out to check the damage to the vehicle when he was struck by a northbound car driven by Marjorie Hendrickson, 63, of Andrew.
The accident remains under control by the Iowa State Patrol.