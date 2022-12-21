MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Police said today that a second person will be charged for a shooting into a residence earlier this year in Manchester.
Brandon L. O'Meara, 26, of Maquoketa, will be charged with terrorism, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm, according to Manchester police. Police Chief James Hauschild confirmed that O'Meara has not been arrested yet.
Cali M. Stoddard, 26, of Davenport, was arrested in October on a warrant charging two counts of accessory after the fact and one count each of terrorism and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to the same incident. She has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that Manchester police received several reports of gunshots being fired in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at about 10:45 p.m. March 7.
"Fifteen fired or unfired shell casings were found in the immediate area," documents state. "Also, one bullet was recovered from a TV inside of the residence. There were at least three individuals inside of the residence at the time of the shooting."
Police said O'Meara, Stoddard and another person drove by the residence a couple of minutes before the shooting occurred. The third person and O'Meara has been accused of previously robbing in Maquoketa one of the people inside of the residence in Manchester. Jackson County court records do not indicate that charges filed related to that alleged robbery.
Police said the other person was dropped off at his residence prior to the shooting and does not face any related charges.
Documents state that O'Meara stopped at a gas station prior to the shooting. Security camera footage shows that vehicle in the immediate area of the shooting when it occurred.
Witnesses reported that they saw the shooter running north from the scene. The description of the man matched O'Meara, documents state.
Security video showed that man running to the same vehicle in which O'Meara and Stoddard had been in a short time before and get into the passenger side.
Documents state that O'Meara was found to be in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine. O'Meara also told police that Stoddard was driving the vehicle that he was riding in that night.