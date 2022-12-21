MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Police said today that a second person will be charged for a shooting into a residence earlier this year in Manchester. 

Brandon L. O'Meara, 26, of Maquoketa, will be charged with terrorism, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm, according to Manchester police. Police Chief James Hauschild confirmed that O'Meara has not been arrested yet. 