A project to make significant improvements to a Dubuque park might not start until this summer at the earliest.
Construction on the first phase of the Re-Imagine Comiskey Park plan originally was slated to begin in September, with a completion date in the spring. City officials have not yet awarded a construction contract, and they now anticipate ground might not be broken until at least the summer.
“At this point, the earliest we would be bidding the project would be in March,” said Marie Ware, manager of Dubuque Leisure Services.
The project seeks to make several major improvements to Comiskey Park, including the construction of a splash pad and playground and the addition of two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and a parking lot. The park also would expand in size.
City officials intend to complete the $2.8 million project in two phases, with the first $1.6 million phase covering construction of the splash pad and playground equipment, along with expanding the park into an adjacent parcel purchased by the city and what was formerly a portion of Washington Street.
While the designs for the park improvements are complete, the city still awaits approval from the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office. It is requiring additional work at the site before construction can begin, including conducting an archaeological survey, Ware said.
She said the office’s approval is necessary because it is tied to a $250,000 state grant that will go toward the first phase of the project. The city also is using about $600,000 in grants from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Wellmark Foundation. The city will cover remaining project costs for the first phase.
While the city has complied with the requests from the State Historic Preservation Office, the number of requests paired with the time it takes to receive a response from the state has delayed the project, Ware said.
The impact includes more than just a change in the construction timeline. The longer the project is delayed, the more the costs of materials will rise, Ware said. Additionally, the requests from the State Historic Preservation Office also have required the city to spend funds.
Ware said her department plans to request additional funding from the city in the fiscal year 2023 budget to cover increased costs for the project, though she could not say how much until the city approves a construction bid.
Ware said city officials are focused on completing the first phase of the project and have not started working to secure funding for the $1.2 million second phase.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, who lives near Comiskey Park, said he is disappointed the project is delayed, but he would support spending more to cover the increased cost for improvements.
“It’s a park that is in need of a dire facelift,” he said. “I think it’s in the citizens’ best interest to continue updating the park.”