A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for trying to tamper with witnesses after he was charged for hitting a woman with a gun, knocking her unconscious.
Stephan W. Toliver, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted witness tampering. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed.
Toliver must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Toliver originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault causing injury. Court documents and a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa state that Toliver started arguing with his then-girlfriend, Megan M. Averkamp, at the residence they shared in the 1900 block of Johnson Street on July 8, 2018. He then hit her in the face with a gun, knocking her unconscious.
The state-level charge was dropped in September 2019 when Toliver was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon for having the gun on the day of the assault. He had previous felony convictions in Scott County for possession with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation and extortion.
In May 2020, the attempted witness tampering charge was added.
"Toliver ... admitted to making false accusations against family members of the victim resulting in an investigation by (Iowa Department of Human Services) and the Dubuque Police Department that ultimately showed no wrongdoing by them," states the press release. "Toliver also admitted that he sent a letter to the victim falsely telling her that if she or her family testified against him, DHS would use that information against her family."