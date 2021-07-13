PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Democratic Party of Wisconsin filed a complaint on Monday with the Federal Election Commission regarding Republican Derrick Van Orden’s “apparent misuse of campaign funds” to travel to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 violent insurrection.
Van Orden narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., in the November election. In April, Van Orden announced he would again challenge Kind.
About two weeks ago, the left-leaning Daily Beast reported that Van Orden “wrote off roughly $4,000 in transportation and D.C. hotel costs around Jan. 6 for him, his wife and a campaign staffer,” despite losing the election and not yet declaring he would run again.
“Federal law prohibits former candidates from using surplus campaign funds for personal use, such as personal travel to attend a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, as it appears Van Orden did,” states a press release from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
The Daily Beast story also stated that social media posts show Van Orden “standing on a wall on the (U.S.) Capitol grounds that was inside the restricted area” during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.
Van Orden previously acknowledged attending the rally that preceded the riot, but he has repeatedly said he “did not step foot on the Capitol grounds” that day.
Van Orden has told multiple media outlets that the story was inaccurate.