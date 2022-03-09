A box has been installed to properly dispose of U.S. flags at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

The box was installed at no cost to the county through a partnership with National Association of Counties and Iowa State Association of Counties, according to a press release.

The box is in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse, 720 Central Ave.

Members of the Dubuque American Legion Post 6 will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags placed in the box.

