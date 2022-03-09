A box has been installed to properly dispose of U.S. flags at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
The box was installed at no cost to the county through a partnership with National Association of Counties and Iowa State Association of Counties, according to a press release.
The box is in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
Members of the Dubuque American Legion Post 6 will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags placed in the box.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.