The board of directors of Flexsteel Industries Inc. on Monday declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share.
It is payable Oct. 7 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 20, according to a press release.
The announcement marks the 311th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Last quarter’s dividend also was 22 cents per share.
The Dubuque-based company is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of upholstered and wood furniture for the residential, recreational vehicle, office, hospitality and health care markets.