Assemblies for Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection program, known as REAP, will be held this week in northeast Iowa.
Held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the assemblies will be held today at the Dairy Center, 1527 Iowa 150, Calmar, for residents of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winnesiek counties; and Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 11627 63rd St., Maquoketa, for residents of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The assemblies give Iowa residents an opportunity to share and discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources and land management, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Each assembly represents a region of counties and participants are required to attend the regional assembly for the county in which they reside.
Each year, REAP provides funding for local projects through a grant process and the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times. Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $360 million has been awarded to more than 15,000 projects.