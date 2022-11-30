A trial date has been set for a man charged with murder for a fatal Dubuque shooting.

Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial now is scheduled for July 11 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

