With party nominees settled in Iowa and Illinois, and a high profile U.S. Senate contest, Wisconsin’s most recent campaign filing drove much of the money coming into area races.
The July quarterly filing to the U.S. Federal Elections Commission, due last Friday, included different time periods for each area state. The FEC requires pre-primary reports from primary candidates. Since Iowa held its primary June 7 and Illinois held its on June 28, quarterly filings for the remaining candidates in those states showed far narrower time windows.
Wisconsin’s primary election day is Aug. 9. So campaigns for candidates running there reported finances for the full quarter, April 1 to June 30. Given that, the numbers reported far outpace those for Iowa and Illinois.
U.S. Senate-Wisconsin
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., received $6.2 million in the period for his reelection bid. He also spent $6.2 million and ended the period with $3.57 million cash-on-hand.
“Ron Johnson has the support of regular people all across Wisconsin because he fights for them every day in Washington,” said Ben Voelkel, spokesperson for Johnson’s reelection campaign, in a release.
He does face one Republican primary challenger in Brad Beyer. But Beyer reported raising no money in the quarter, spending $45 and ending with $11,477 on hand.
Democrats running for the seat raised a collective $11.14 million in the same period, spent $12.47 million and ended with $3.64 million.
The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee includes Wisconsin’s numbers in a celebration of “blockbuster” financial reports by Democratic challengers nationwide last week.
Democratic candidate Alex Lasry, on-leave from the Millwaukee Bucks, reported receiving $7.02 million in the period. He spent $6.7 million and ended with $1.27 million cash-on-hand.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes received $2.11 million in the period. He spent $2.26 million and ended with $1.47 million.
Democrat State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski received $1.57 million, spent $2.74 million and ended with $464,578.
As has become regular in this primary, Lasry and Godlewski both lent their campaign significant funds of their own. Lasry lent $6.5 million. Godlewski lent $660,000.
Democrat Tom Nelson received $227,464, spent $535,560 and ended the period with $241,666.
Steve Olikara received $97,884, spent $112,942 and ended with $144,235.
Peter Peckarsky received $119,667, spent $667 and ended with $48,958.
Kou C. Lee received $4,690, spent $11,751 and ended with $2,724.
Chantia Lewis received $36, spent $1,873 and ended with $1,689.
U.S. House-Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, the race for the 3rd Congressional District is open with the retirement of incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, and it drove fundraising for the state’s House seats.
Republican Derrick Van Orden received $807,607 in his second straight run for the seat. He spent $700,218 and ended with $1.92 million cash-on-hand. His campaign claimed “enthusiasm wanes for Democrats,” in a release.
“Voters don’t want another rubber stamp for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s agenda, and that is reflected in the enthusiasm and energy behind Derrick’s candidacy,” it said.
Together, Democratic primary candidates brought in $465,638, spent $569,623 and ended with $591,013 cash-on-hand. No campaign issued a public statement about their earnings.
Democrat Deb McGrath received the most, $192,623 in the period. She spent $275,775 and ended with $152,569 cash-on-hand.
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, received $129,499, spent $148,764 and ended with $249,405.
Rebecca Cooke received $126,116, spent $116,467 and ended with $186,738.
Mark Neumann received $17,524, spent $28,617 and ended with $2,301.
In Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan received $126,822, spent $156,249 and ended with $1.02 million.
Republican Charity Barry received $30,435, spent $27,822 and ended with $12,619.
Republican Peter Theron received $12,117, spent $9,612 and ended with $5,416.
U.S. Senate-Iowa
In Iowa, the reporting period was from May 19 to June 30.
Democratic nominee retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken outraised U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the period for Iowa’s seat in the U.S. Senate.
Franken received $1.77 million, spent $921,040 and ended with $1.1 million cash-on-hand.
“In his 63 years as a politician, Chuck Grassley has never been outraised by $1.6 million in a quarter by any opponent, ever,” Franken Campaign Manager Julie Stauch said in a release.
Grassley received $804,046, spent $1.13 million and ended with $4 million cash-on-hand. His reelection campaign focused on that ending cash balance.
“Iowa Democrats must be disappointed that their ‘star’ recruit is in such a weak financial position,” Grassley Works Communications Director Michaela Sundermann said, in a release.
U.S. House-Iowa
In Iowa’s 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, incumbent Republicans outraised Democratic challengers.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, received $617,734, spent $118,972 and ended with $2.05 million cash-on-hand.
Democratic nominee Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, received $453,734, spent $125,216 and ended with $1.74 million.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, received $565,247, spent $128,905 and ended with $2.66 million.
Democratic nominee Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, received $463,070, spent $126,933 and ended with $1.27 million.
U.S. Senate-Illinois
In Illinois, the reporting period ran from June 9 to June 30.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., received $710,641, spent $333,968 and ended with $7.98 million.
Republican nominee Kathy Salvi received $69,494, spent $77,671 and ended with $65,692.
Libertarian candidate William Redpath received $21,416, spent $16,846 and ended with $8,055.
U.S. House-Illinois
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood received $355,765, spent $81,832 and ended with $4.36 million.
No Democrat has filed to face LaHood in Illinois’ new 16th Congressional District.
