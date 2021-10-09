Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque was a hub of activity on a recent evening.
Children who are members of the club played games in the gym before sitting down for dinner and then a movie night. Families filtered through the building to participate in the youth basketball league.
“I’m happy that we’re at a place where we’re able to offer this again because I really missed it,” said Molly Casey, the nonprofit’s director of social and educational programs.
The club this fall relaunched its after-school program with improved facilities and revamped offerings following an extended stretch of closure and limited in-person operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the nonprofit’s after-school programming, staff members seek to offer young people a safe, positive environment to help them do well in school and find success in adulthood.
“We just want to provide any services for these kids to be a good citizen in the community, a good student and to learn from us to be a good role model when they grow up,” said Tom Sullivan, director of program services.
The club kicked off its programming for the school year last month with “new and improved” offerings, Sullivan said.
Officials are working on security improvements, and the technology center has been outfitted with new computers and tablets that young people can use. An artist also painted murals on several walls.
Staff members have put a greater focus on structured programming, offering programs each evening such as making nutritious food, having a movie night and making arts and crafts, in addition to giving participants free time and providing them a meal.
“There’s just so many things that I want to do now that we can,” Casey said.
The club closed its building to the public for the first year of the pandemic, then opened to a small number of young people in the summer of 2021. Staff remained busy during that time, though, serving more than 180,000 meals through community dinner and summer meal offerings.
With the after-school program back at full operation, staff members seek to make it “bigger and better,” Sullivan said. The club also recently restarted its youth development basketball league, which draws teams from around the area.
“It’s good to see the smiling faces, all the staff back at it again,” Sullivan said. “We are very passionate and very driven, and we are excited for this new relaunch and to give our all to the kids.”
Neal Darr, a seventh-grader at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque, has attended the Boys & Girls Club for about three years. He said that he particularly likes using the computers and playing games.
“It’s just a nice place to be,” Neal said. “It’s a place where you can hang out with your friends.”
Urhonor Tookes, a fifth-grader at Prescott Elementary School, started coming to the club this fall and said he likes “everything” so far.
“I like the staff. I like the games. I like the activities and stuff,” he said. “Everybody’s nice here.”
Aaliyah Smith, a second-grader at Audubon Elementary School, said she enjoyed playing basketball, using the computer and making crafts at the club.
“It’s fun, and there’s a computer lab, and there’s basketball, and there’s movies, and there’s baskets, and there’s all types of games in there,” she said.
Her mother, Alyssa Smith, attended the club growing up and worked there at age 18. At the club, Smith tried everything she could — archery, art, tutoring, sports and other activities. She faced some challenges at home as a kid, and the club was a good place to go and became the best part of her childhood, she said.
“I think, most importantly, what I took away was to always be a good citizen in the community or like a really good youth in the community because it really just is rewarding,” Smith said.
Now, she gets to see her children attend the club and engage in activities there.
“I just enjoy watching them do the stuff that I grew up doing, and it seems like they’re really enjoying it, too,” Smith said.
Brian Meyer, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, said the nonprofit seeks to impact young people as they mature into adults by offering a fun and friendly atmosphere.
“Our purpose is to provide a safe, positive environment from the streets, and while they’re here, provide them with positive programming, positive role models and with the long-range plans of hoping that the Boys & Girls Club is a partner with families in making them better citizens,” he said.