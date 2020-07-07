GALENA, Ill. – An interim executive director has taken over management of Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society following the retirement of its longtime head, Nancy Breed.
Stepping into the interim role is Jean Matthiessen, who previously served as administrative assistant for the historical society.
Breed’s last day as executive director was June 26. She served in the role for nearly 15 years.
Matthiessen said complications and financial burdens created by the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the process of selecting a new executive director. There is currently no timeline for when one will be picked.