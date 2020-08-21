Summer’s Last Blast
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
6 p.m. Free live music from Tanner Lee and the Beach Bums, Menace and Electric Shock. Fireworks will take place at 9:30.
Rooftop Concert
Saturday, Dubuque County parking lot, 705 White St.
6 p.m. The free rooftop concert will feature local musicians. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event also will include a free education station that will hand out masks and provide public health information.
24th annual Mopars on the Mississippi
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Registration from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Trophy presentations at 3 p.m. The annual car show and swap meet will feature more than 50 vendors, live music, food and beverages. Car show entries are $15, and spectator admission is $3, with children younger than 16 admitted for free.