Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A longtime Dubuque County business is coming under new ownership.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A longtime Dubuque County business is coming under new ownership.
Matt and Sara Leibfried and Bo and Tara Duggan officially will become new owners of Avalon Service Center, 20756 Iowa 3 in Rickardsville, at the end of the month. Current co-owners Mark Leibfried and Dave Freiburger are retiring, and co-owner Dale Heitz will continue as an Avalon employee.
“I’m just looking forward to kind of growing the trailer business a little more in parts and services and continuing to be a successful business,” Matt Leibfried said.
Avalon Service Center sells trailers and trailer parts, as well as offers trailer repairs and services.
Matt Leibfried said the business was started in Rickardsville in 1938 by his great-grandfather George. The business then was passed down through four generations of the family, including Matt.
“If somebody didn’t buy it, they were just going to close the doors as of July 1,” Matt said of the decision to take over as owners with his business partners. “We decided to keep it open.”
He said he worked at Avalon Service Center through junior high and high school, as well as for a few years after graduating.
“It’s been roughly 25 years since I worked there,” he said. “It was always a dream when I was a kid to own it and work there. With Bo and Tara as partners, it was a possibility.”
In addition to growing the business’ service, Matt said a move to Dubuque is eventually in the center’s future, though when that would be has not yet not been decided.
He said that would bring Avalon Service Center closer to the Duggans’ other business, McDermott Excavating.
“Just logistically, it would be a better location for everybody,” he said.
Avalon Service Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business can be reached at 563-552-1551 or via email at info@avalontrailers.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.