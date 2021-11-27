PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Historic Preservation Commission has drawn renewed scrutiny toward its perceived impingement on the city’s business community after it rejected the placement of a local cocktail lounge’s outdoor sign for reasons that baffled even city staff.
The denial of the sign, which advertises the logo of Speakeasy Fifty50 at 130 Market St., was overruled in a 6-1 vote by the Platteville Common Council this week. It marked the third time that the council has intervened after the business’s owners, Lisa and Jeff Haas, appealed a commission ruling.
“It looks like, again, we’ve got another area where everyone on the preservation (commission) doesn’t own a business or building on Main Street or in that area,” said Council Member Isaac Shanley. “I think the people that have owned this building probably have a better knowledge about how to run their business and attract customers than preservation does.”
The council’s decision appeared to lend credence to accusations leveled by the Haases in recent years that some commission members base decisions on factors other than city ordinances, as the group is charged.
In a 3-2 vote, the commission in October rejected the sign’s placement on the building’s front porch.
Council Member Ken Kilian, who chairs the commission, opposed the Haases’ appeal.
Speaking for the commission’s majority, Kilian said the sign’s placement on the front alongside Market Street was “inappropriate” because the entrance to the cocktail lounge is located on the building’s backside along West Furnace Street.
Meanwhile, the building’s front is the location of The Spa Boutique at BarberShop Rock, also owned and operated by Lisa Haas.
Kilian claimed that hanging a sign on the front porch adjacent to the barbershop could create confusion and lead people to walk through, rather than around, the building.
“The use of this sign to direct people, it’s not useful as far as where to go,” Kilian said.
In October, some commission members disagreed and argued that the sign conforms to city ordinance, as it does not detract from nor destroy the architecture of the building.
Additionally, they said, the parking spots that patrons of either establishment would use are located on Market Street.
Community Development Director Joe Carroll noted that the sign utilizes the logo that appears on other signage the commission previously approved. He said its placement on the front porch “is the most obvious location” for wayfinding on the property.
“To be totally honest, I don’t understand the (commission’s) reasoning myself,” Carroll told the council at a meeting early this month.
Lisa Haas is perplexed over why some commission members believe she wouldn’t want people to walk through the barbershop to reach the lounge. Each business complements the other, she said.
“We want people to know both businesses are there,” Haas said. “We use both businesses as co-marketing. We give people tickets to get drinks upstairs in the speakeasy with their haircuts.”
Earlier this year, the Haases requested the council remove their property from the historic district and out from the commission’s scope of authority.
The petition prompted the council to look into the commission’s makeup and consider expanding its size to include members who own property within the district. Another proposal currently under review would empower staff to approve historic maintenance projects without commission approval.