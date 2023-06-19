Queen triggerfish
A queen triggerfish swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Visitors to a Dubuque museum aren’t alone in keeping an eye on a large, constantly moving fish; museum staff also need to keep tabs on it.

“We have to keep monitoring it,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.