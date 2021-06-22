Aerial treatments to combat an invasive species will take place later this month in an area of western Wisconsin that includes three local counties.
Planes contracted by the U.S. Forest Service will apply an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor targeting adult male gypsy moths this month at 21 sites in Wisconsin, including in Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
It states that the treatment poses no health risks to humans. The treatment involves the application of a chemical scent that makes it difficult for male moths to find females for mating.
The gypsy moth is an invasive species that can cause extensive tree damage as its larvae consume leaves.
Treatment dates and times are weather dependent, according to the release.
To receive information about treatment times, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/GypsyMoth.aspx.