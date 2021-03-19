Building permits issued in Dubuque County in February 2021 with values of at least $50,000:
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- 1154 White Street LLC, 1154 White St., $50,000. Convert the first floor into commercial space and remodel second-floor apartment.
- Robert J. and Mary C. Kehoe, 2739 Balboa Drive, $75,000. Interior gut and remodel and new roof system due to fire.
- Lewis Family Values LLC, 1604 Lincoln Ave., $100,000. Construct a two-story addition on the rear of a single-family dwelling and remodel the interior of the existing home.
- Shawn Cummings, 125 Bluff St., $119,465. Interior demolition and remodel. Install seamless gutters, windows and doors.
- Samson P. Butler, 2437 Cherry St., $50,000. Interior remodel of the main floor, open floor plan between kitchen and living room, finish attic space and basement.
- Jared A. and Martha A. Levy, 2565 Hacienda Drive, $50,000. Finish basement.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Lowe’s Home Centers Inc., 4100 Dodge St., $412,026. Replace smoke hatches/skylights.
- Black Hills/Iowa Gas Utility, 1015 Cedar Cross Road, $619,572. Construct a retaining wall around the outside of the parking lot, and the parking lot will be graded and paved.
- Kretschmer LLC, 220 E. Ninth St., $158,300. Interior buildout of about 1,200 square feet of commercial space on the lower southwest corner of the first floor for a Montessori school.
- JBY LLC, 137 Main St., $700,000. Interior remodel of three floors of office space.
City of Dubuque, 350 E. Third St., $306,781. Interior renovation of the Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for the River of Innovation exhibit.