Fewer graduates of Iowa’s public high schools are pursuing higher education, which local educational leaders attributed in part to the proliferation of well-paid jobs that do not require a college degree.

A recent Iowa Statewide Longitudinal Data System report states that 69.2% of Iowa public high school graduates in 2012 enrolled in a two-year or four-year college within a year of completing high school. By 2020, that number fell to 62.1%.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.