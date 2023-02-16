Fewer graduates of Iowa’s public high schools are pursuing higher education, which local educational leaders attributed in part to the proliferation of well-paid jobs that do not require a college degree.
A recent Iowa Statewide Longitudinal Data System report states that 69.2% of Iowa public high school graduates in 2012 enrolled in a two-year or four-year college within a year of completing high school. By 2020, that number fell to 62.1%.
Nationwide, the student head count at two-year and four-year colleges declined by about 3.3 million students, or 17%, from spring 2011 to 2022, according to National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decline: In spring 2022, the headcount was nearly 1.3 million students, or 7%, lower than in spring 2020.
Recommended for you
Local educational institutions report similar trends in students’ future planning after high school, with falling enrollment at the majority of area colleges over the past five years and more high school students following paths that do not require further education.
“We want kids not to just graduate from high school but graduate into something, whether that’s a job … or higher education or the military,” said Maquoketa High School Principal Mark Vervaecke. “I hope that 100% of (students) have a plan. We don’t necessarily care what the plan is, and I don’t think that’s our job to judge that. We just want to prepare them for a future.”
Behind the decline
The state report claims that the drop in college enrollment is not due to a drop in high school graduates, an increase in students taking “gap years” between high school and college or a lack of student preparedness, as more students now complete college courses and take the ACT exam.
Instead, the report’s authors argue that factors such as demographic shifts in the population of high school graduates, fewer men enrolling in college and increased education costs are behind the decline, along with a changing cultural narrative around the value of higher education.
Area educational leaders mentioned the popularity of options for earning college credit or completing vocational training while still in high school as a potential reason why college-going rates have declined.
Vervaecke said at least 10 Maquoketa High School students per year typically graduate with an associate degree through the school’s partnership with Clinton Community College, and 15 to 20 students each year earn a basic welding certificate.
Cascade Junior/Senior High School Principal Ryan Fritz noted that individuals can obtain a commercial driver’s license at age 18, and several students at Cascade have taken courses at Northeast Iowa Community College to earn their CDL and work in the trucking industry.
“That’s a in-demand career field that our kids are utilizing right out of high school,” he said.
Multiple principals noted that their schools continue to offer a broad range of resources helping students prepare for college, including assistance with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and planning college visits, advanced placement classes and similar college preparatory work.
Jacob Feldmann, principal of Western Dubuque High School, said 73% of 2022 WD graduates reported their intention to attend college after graduation, while 18% intended to enter the workforce, 1% planned to join the military and 7% were undecided.
“The wages coming out of high school are much higher than they were 15 years ago,” he said. “There’s so many jobs out there in this area where (employers) are begging to get students right after they graduate.”
Colleges adapt
For Jim Collins, president of Loras College in Dubuque, the decreasing percentage of public school graduates enrolling in college is an ongoing and “disturbing” trend with which higher education has been dealing for the past decade.
“Higher education saw an aggregate enrollment increase over the whole history of the U.S. until 10 years ago, when we’ve started to see a decline, year in and year out,” he said. “ … Not everybody needs to go to college, but for people to immediately dismiss college, I think, is a terrible mistake.”
He noted that Loras officials strive to present the school as a place where potential students receive not only a degree but also a liberal arts education that will benefit them in terms of social and critical-thinking skills that employers value.
From fall 2017 to fall 2022, Loras reported a 7.5% decrease in enrollment.
At University of Dubuque, that decline was 25.2% among the school’s undergraduate, graduate and seminary students during that time period.
President Jeffrey Bullock cited a growing political climate that is “fundamentally anti-higher education,” along with the increased openings for well-paying jobs among high school graduates, as key factors in the decrease.
“In any college or university, we need to, every year, work to earn the trust of our constituency, and so we need to be nimble enough on our feet to find that perfect intersection between a robust experience at UD and what students need to be productive and employed and live healthy lives in the 21st century,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.