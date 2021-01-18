About 25 local students were honored by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP during Sunday’s event for their submissions related to Martin Luther King Jr.
The event showcased the work of students from Dubuque public and parochial schools in the form of essays, art, poems, books, songs, displays and PowerPoint presentations in honor of King. This year’s themes include “A Fairy-Tale View” and “Hidden History.”
Award-winning submissions can be viewed beginning today at TelegraphHerald.com in the Features section. More honorees will be added throughout the week.
This year’s student honorees were:
- Lennon McGinnis, kindergarten, Audubon Elementary School
- Carter Clark, first grade, Fulton Elementary School
- Silvannah Durrah, first grade, Fulton Elementary School.
- Deontye Evans, second grade, Fulton Elementary School
- Bella Quintana, second grade, Irving Elementary School
- Cora Butler, third grade, Fulton Elementary School
- Tramell Knight, third grade, Audubon Elementary School
- Kylee Wharton, fourth grade, Fulton Elementary School
- Sadie Morales, fifth grade, Our Lady of Guadalupe
- Kylyn White, fifth grade, Fulton Elementary School
- Leah Boyes, sixth grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School
- Emma Dean, sixth grade, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School
- Brady Metz, sixth grade, Thomas Jefferson Middle School
- Claire Smith, sixth grade, Thomas Jefferson Middle School
- Aaliyah Smothers, sixth grade, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School
- Payton Tomkins, sixth grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School
- Camryn DeLire, seventh grade, George Washington Middle School
- Bella Schuster, seventh grade, George Washington Middle School
- Ben Schaefer, seventh grade, George Washington Middle School
- Saanvi Ram, eighth grade, George Washington Middle School
- Catharine Ruden, eighth grade, George Washington Middle School
- Evelyn Blakeman, 11th grade, Alta Vista Campus
- Blake Nelson, 12th grade, Alta Vista Campus
- Terrell “TJ” Fowler, 12th grade, Wahlert Catholic High School