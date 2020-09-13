News in your town

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Dubuque a virtual success

At end of 3rd week of school, 24 COVID-19 cases in WD district, 5 in Dubuque systems

Dubuque firefighters' 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser goes virtual

42 new cases of COVID-19 in Grant County; 33 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Local officials see increase in political sign theft preceding election

Vet business goes mobile: New clinic brings pet care to the comfort of one's home

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

At end of 3rd week of school, 24 COVID-19 cases in WD district, 5 in Dubuque systems

Dubuque firefighters' 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser goes virtual

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Dubuque a virtual success

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

47 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

3 downtown Dubuque housing projects receive grants

Jackson County added to presidential disaster declaration for derecho damage

Epworth to host citywide garage sales

Dubuque Community School Board to consider Senior design budget

2 injured when vehicle crashes into ditch in Dubuque

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Group steps up to purchase Edgewood grocery store

Police: 2 weeks after drive-by shooting, Dubuque man part of ambush, shooting

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque Community Schools offers more alternative options

Platteville council passes inclusivity statement, set to establish task force

44 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, 24 more in Grant County

East Dubuque students to return to in-person learning

Keeping students focused an at-home challenge

Project a tree-mendous undertaking: Local white pines set for return, in time

State special agents with cold-case experience involved in search of Dubuque bar

Building permits issued in Dubuque County

Group steps up to purchase Edgewood grocery store

Flash flood watch issued for 4 local counties, including Dubuque

Jackson County added to presidential disaster declaration for derecho damage

Police: 2 weeks after drive-by shooting, Dubuque man part of ambush, shooting

30 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more cases in Jones County

UPDATE: Weekend Buzz: 2 local events to check out

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Galena Territory to host community garage sales

Dubuque police: Teen bicyclist injured when struck by vehicle that ran stop sign