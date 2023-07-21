Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is accepting nominations of families to participate in a back-to-school Shop with a Cop event.
The event aims to support families in need by purchasing them school supplies. Eligible families must reside in Grant County.
Organizers will notify families selected to participate in the event.
The shopping event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Walmart in Platteville.
Nominate a family online at forms.gle/9kD5bMFHPToMHnEf8.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. July 31.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.