DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The Dyersville City Council has split its mowing contract between two businesses.
While 70% of the contract will remain with J&J Lawn Care, Rick’s Lawn Mowing and Snow Removal was awarded the remainder of the work.
“We’re going to try something new this year and see how well it works,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.
Of the nearly 180 acres the city requires to be mowed each week, J&J will cover Westside Park and the majority of the smaller lots while Rick’s will take the wastewater treatment plant, the school, several ditches and some of the larger lots.
The J&J contract equates to $35,200 per year and Rick’s $15,000.
Overall, the cost of the annual contract is up approximately $5,000 over last year, or an 11% increase.
Michel explained the bulk of the increase can be attributed to additional mobilization costs due to having two contracts instead of one.
Neither contract was put out to bid this year, but the council might require the contract go to bid next year.