ELKADER, Iowa -- Elkader is planning a community cleanup event at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Volunteers will work to clean alleys and the downtown area. Supplies will be available at the Elkader Opera House parking lot, 207 N. Main St.

For more information, email mainstreetelkader@gmail.com or visit elkader-iowa.com/event/downtown-clean-up-day.

