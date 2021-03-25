Dubuque’s Mathias Ham House requires repair and restoration that could cost nearly $900,000, according to a recent report to the City Council.
Needed repairs at the historic house include replacement of the villa’s roof, window repair and historic wood restoration, according to the report submitted by the Dubuque County Historical Society. Per an agreement between the city and the historical society, the two entities would each be responsible for part of the cost.
The Ham House is more than 150 years old and has long stood as a major historic structure in Dubuque. The historical society operates the site, which is listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places and currently acts as a museum.
The report estimates repairing the Ham House completely will cost $873,590 and recommends restoration be conducted “in the near term.”
“These are items that need to be addressed before they further deteriorate and require even more substantial work to the structure,” said Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, which conducted the study on behalf of the historical society. “It’s important to keep those issues under control.”
Erin Dragotto, vice president of development for the historical society, said it will likely take several years before all the listed deficiencies in the building can be addressed, however.
“We have to raise money for the projects,” she said. “Fundraising can take a while.”
Under the lease agreement for the Ham House, the City of Dubuque is liable for paying for exterior repair and restoration, while the historical society pays for interior work.
The report estimates that the building requires about $497,600 in exterior repairs and $156,000 in interior repairs, plus $103,590 in construction contingency and $79,400 in architect and construction manager fees.
Dragotto said the historical society will work with the city to prioritize replacing the roof that covers the villa and repairing windows. She said these two deficiencies pose the greatest threat to the overall condition of the structure.
“If water were to get in, we would be in more trouble,” Dragotto said. “It really is important that we address the roof as soon as possible.”
Other items in the report include flooring repairs, plaster wall restoration, bathroom remodeling and reinstalled plumbing.
Despite the needed repairs, Hagerty said the Ham House remains in good shape, considering the mansion was constructed in 1857.
“It’s a very solid building,” Hagerty said. “There has been a lot of work over the years to keep it in good condition.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he believes the city should remain committed to keeping the Ham House in good condition.
“It’s a beautiful structure that is worth saving,” Sprank said. “We don’t want to see it fall into disrepair.”