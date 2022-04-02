Motsch named interim fire chief in Dubuque
Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch helps Maverick Cox, 3, of Dubuque, put out a fake fire during the Dubuque Fire Department's open house at Station No. 4 in Dubuque on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

 EILEEN MESLAR

The Dubuque Fire Department’s longtime assistant chief has been named its interim chief.

Cal Motsch recently was appointed to the position by City Manager Mike Van Milligen and became interim chief Friday. Motsch has worked for the Dubuque Fire Department for 39 years.

Longtime Chief Rick Steines retired Thursday, and the search for the department’s next permanent chief is ongoing.

Van Milligen said the city intends to hire a new fire chief within the next 60 days. The fire chief is appointed by the city manager, with the appointment contingent on approval by the City Council.

