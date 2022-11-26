MINERAL POINT, Wis. — For some students, participation in shop class might never take hold beyond a semester or two.
But for a young and impressionable Evan Lewis, learning to work with tools and build things with his hands would chart a life-changing course.
“I started making things when I was very young,” said Lewis, of Mineral Point, Wis. “But then, in fourth grade, I took a wood shop class, and it changed my life. I was completely hooked on the whole process of making things.”
Lewis continued honing that craft, becoming a skilled woodworker by the time he entered high school. But his interest would find movement upon “being dragged to” an art museum with his mother.
“I saw these outdoor pieces that moved in the wind, and it hit me like an epiphany,” Lewis said. “I wanted to do that. And so in college, I started learning how to work with metal and creating these large-scale pieces that could make a big visual impact. But unlike a regular sculpture that is still, these pieces could move.”
Since then, Lewis’ passion for creating kinetic, or wind-powered, art has taken his unique skillset across the globe and even onto the silver screen.
His work first was commissioned in 1988 for an expo in Brisbane, Australia. Since then, his sculptures can be found at universities, municipal institutions and private collections.
In 1995, several of Lewis’ sculptures were commissioned by Warner Bros. Entertainment for the movie “Twister.”
In a moment of foreshadowing, the movement of a key sculpture signals an impending F5 tornado that levels the town.
“The character Meg was a kinetic sculpture artist, so she had to have a body of work,” Lewis said. “I had to create about 20 pieces in the period of about 10 weeks. But that largest signature piece really had an impact on people. Over the years, I’ve had people contact me about replicating that sculpture for them — until they realize how expensive it would be.”
Most recently, Lewis installed three sculptures outside Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts — two smaller pieces created in 2019 and one older, large-scale piece, “Three Liner,” that also was part of the City of Dubuque’s 2021 Art on the River exhibition at the Port of Dubuque.
“It’s a fairly new and exciting space,” Lewis said of Galena Center for the Arts. “It’s challenging to find an outdoor space to exhibit my work because it’s not like it can go in a gallery. So it’s nice to be a part of what they’re doing and to be working with people so focused on the arts.”
Lewis also will take part in the center’s Artists Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, when patrons can see creators working in their studios, as well as meet Lewis.
Galena Center for the Arts Executive Director Carole Sullivan said she became aware of Lewis’ work several months ago, through his Art on the River involvement. It is her hope that the center’s outdoor space will be able to incorporate more work such as Lewis’ and others’ in a sculpture garden.
“I really enjoy them,” she said of the sculptures. “One of the small ones is sitting near a bench outside the center, and it moves very slowly, almost sensually, which is a strange term to use because it’s a straight line. But to sit quietly to look at it, there is almost a meditative quality.”
Originally from New York and growing up in Santa Barbara, Calif., Lewis earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1989. He lived and worked in the Windy City for the next 30 years, becoming part of a community of sculpture artists, until relocating to Mineral Point, Wis., a few years ago.
“I never really considered Chicago home, but I ended up living there a long time — really because I had a fascination with the blues,” Lewis said, with a laugh. “I had been maintaining a studio, and it became too expensive to do in Chicago. I started looking for a place in the country, and my lovely wife found a property in Mineral Point on Zillow. We didn’t know anything about the town.”
Home to a variety of artist shops and studios, Mineral Point has proven a good base for Lewis’ work.
“We love it,” Lewis said. “And what really makes the place is the people. There are a lot of really amazing and interesting artists and craftspeople. We were kind of lucky to stumble into it accidently.”
It also has enabled Lewis to continue developing his work within the local arts community.
Some of his latest pieces often combine the element of sound, as evidenced by another piece, “Bell Bridge,” that is part of the current Art on the River exhibition.
“It features six bells, so in addition to getting to see a piece move, now you can also hear it,” Lewis said. “I love the location. I find Dubuque and the Mississippi River so interesting and inspiring. It lends itself well to my kind of work.
“There is a magic factor to these kinds of pieces. It’s like they’re performing for you and inviting the viewer to have a contemplative experience, to let go, to get out of their head and to really pay attention to what is happening in the movement. It’s arduous work, but there’s a rewarding challenge in figuring out how to make it happen.”
