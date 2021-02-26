One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Alaina M. Klossner-Miller, 20, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Key Way Drive. The report states that Ethyn J. Johnson, 21, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Rebecca A. Breitbach, 43, of Dubuque; and Klossner-Miller were all stopped at a red light on JFK. Johnson’s vehicle then rear-ended the one driven by Klossner-Miller, which caused her vehicle to rear-end Breitbach’s vehicle.
Johnson was cited with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.