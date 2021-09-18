August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jaden A. Johnson, 18; burglary-second degree and assault while participating in a felony; 15-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, DNA requirement and $1,395 suspended fine.
- Michael D. Jones, 29; domestic abuse assault; Oct. 15; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Raymond L. Lee Sr., 46; domestic abuse assault-second offense; Feb. 9, 2020; two-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, one year in a residential facility, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Raymond L. Lee Sr., 46; domestic abuse assault-second offense; Sept. 10, 2020; two-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 29; theft-second degree; May 24; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 29; dominion/control or a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and controlled substance violation; 15-year jail sentence, $2,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeffrey J. Merz, 59; dominion/control of firearm by domestic abuse offender; March 13; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Clarence L. Miller, 43; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 22; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years or probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Ricky J. Olsen, 37; harassment-first degree; May 19; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years or probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Brandon S. Sams, 37; domestic abuse assault; Jan 19.; 92 jail days with 90 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Micheala Q. Scott, 30; possession of a controlled substance; March 26; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Lisa M. Soto, 54; theft-third degree; May 4; 365 jail days with 335 days suspended, two years or probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Gregory J. I. Stechman, 26; indecent contact with a child; Oct. 3, 2015; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years or probation, $855 suspended fine, civil penalty and 10 years on the sex offender registry.
- David P. Steil, 48; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 15; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years or probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Brenden M. Tarrence, 21; burglary-second degree; June 9, 2020; five-year deferred judgment, five years or probation and civil penalty.
- Jesse D. Vandee, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 3; 187 jail days with 180 days suspended and $430 fine.
- Robert C. Webb, 27; domestic abuse assault and violation of probation (two counts); Oct. 13, 2018, May 9, 2019 and May 24, 2019; 30-day jail sentence, $65 fine, other/misc. sentence and batterer program.
- Robert C. Webb, 27; domestic abuse assault-second offense; May 12; two-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, two years or probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Taurean Williams, 31; domestic abuse assault and violation of no contact/protective order; Dec. 20, 2020 and July 10; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty, seven jail days and batterer program.
- Taurean Williams, 31; possession of a controlled substance; July 10; seven jail days.
- Jose B. Gomez, 25; child endangerment and domestic abuse assault; April 17; two-year suspended jail sentence, 365 jail days with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 fine, $430 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Logan R. Keller, 24; child endangerment; Nov. 4; 90 suspended jail days, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Javier G. Gallegos Torres, 22; possession of a controlled substance; April 23; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Krista L. Hemple Anderson, 55; prostitution (two counts); Sept. 18, 2020; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Krista L. Hemple Anderson, 55; prostitution; Nov. 23; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.