DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For the past few years, one of the Dyersville Historical Society’s most interesting artifacts has been locked away in storage.
A new project will attempt to change that.
By the end of the year, historical society members plan to move a decades-old circus wagon into a new structure that will act as an addition to the Dyer-Botsford Historical House and Doll Museum.
Judy Weber, a member of the historical society, said the wagon was purchased five years ago. But without a place to have it displayed, it has been kept in a member’s machine shed.
“It’s been stuck in a place where it can’t be seen or appreciated,” Weber said. “It needs its own space.”
Weber said the wagon likely will be very familiar to Dyersville’s older residents.
The red wagon was the property of I.B. “Ike” Tegeler, who, in the first half of the 20th century, would set up various amusement park rides and attractions for the children of Dyersville. Weber said Tegeler made little money off of the venture, and did it more because of his love of entertaining children.
For many growing up in that time, Tegeler, known widely as Uncle Ike, was somewhat of a local icon. But when he died in 1973, his famous circus wagon, which rolled through many city parades, was sold at an auction and never seen again.
That was until about six years ago when Weber received a call from a man from the state of Washington, who had come into possession of the wagon.
“He wanted to know if we wanted to buy it,” Weber said. “We knew that it needed to be brought back here.”
However, the historical society had no place to display the wagon, so it had to be put it into storage.
The new structure to house Tegeler’s wagon will be located behind the Dyer-Botsford House.
Jane Bechen, president of the historical society, said project leaders have raised about $6,000 of a $12,000 goal to fund the effort. However, work already has begun on pouring the concrete foundation for the structure to make sure it is completed by December.
When finished, the society hopes to use the structure as a space to display the wagon and various other farm equipment artifacts.
“The previous generations, including me, remember this wagon,” Bechen said. “We have a lot of memories of it, so I think it will be appreciated.”
Bechen said she hopes to eventually revive the wagon so it can again be shown in local parades as a way of honoring the memory of Tegeler.
“He did all of this on his own expense,” Bechen said. “He just wanted to make children happy.”