Those walking along the Mississippi Riverwalk on Tuesday were treated to a unique sight — a massive cruise ship from an international company docked along the riverfront.

Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop Tuesday morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. The stop was part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River, which left St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

ran17

No 2 million dollar dock?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.