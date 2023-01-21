Stakeholders in Dubuque County’s fight against the national opioid epidemic gathered Friday to discuss the incoming money available for Iowa and counties from settlements with pharmaceutical companies.
From the 11 national lawsuits joined by former Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, nearly $346 million is expected to come to the state — $178 million for use by the state and $168 million for use by smaller subdivisions, mostly counties. Of that, the State of Iowa already has $19 million, according to Iowa Department of Justice, and Dubuque County already has $440,000.
Friday’s gathering was called by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who secured a seat on the Legislature’s joint Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee this year with the chief interest of helping guide these opioid settlement funds. Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, also serves on that subcommittee but was unable to attend Friday’s gathering.
Many of the 40 people who attended the meeting — including representatives from medical and mental health care providers, law enforcement, harm reduction organizations and substance use prevention groups — often had gathered together before as part of a local opioid response team. That group largely stopped meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees Friday said they never stopped their individual work to address local opioid problems. They were glad for the chance to return to their collaboration.
“We were basically giving up hope,” said Vicki Allendorf, of I Hate Heroin, a group of loved ones of people who had died or been harmed by addiction. “So to see you all here means a lot.”
The meeting began with a presentation from Nathan Bradley, a former deputy attorney general under Miller who had worked on opioid issues since 2016. He said that in creating the opioid settlements, attorneys and judges sought to avoid problems with the earlier settlements from tobacco companies, which were meant to reverse health problems from tobacco use but often were used for general government programs.
“We wanted to avoid that as much as possible, so we included specific language requiring expending funds for the abatement of opioid use and addiction,” he said. “And not only do we have to use it on opioid mediation, there was concern that even though it is restricted, this list is expansive and some (uses) aren’t exactly the most effective.”
The settlements stipulate that 75% of funds have to be used on a list of “core strategies:” naloxone or other overdose prevention medicines, “warm handoffs” from emergency care to addition treatment, care for pregnant people or postpartum parents, treatment for incarcerated people, addiction prevention, syringe services and research.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, attended the event and pointed out that Iowa law does not allow some of the allowed uses, including syringe services.
Distribution of the state’s money is now up to the Legislature, after a law passed in 2022 took spending authority from the attorney general’s office. Bradley said what was “maddening” about that decision was that the state had received millions of dollars already that had so far gone unspent.
Isenhart fought that law being passed but said now stakeholders can bring their ideas to lawmakers.
“There was nothing in the governor’s budget and no recommendation that I know of from the Department of Health and Human Services,” he said. “So, we have a kind of blank slate.”
Bradley said the settlements include “clawback” provisions that would allow defendant companies the ability to take money back if it is not spent in a timely manner on allowable uses.
Allendorf, Dubuque Harm Reduction President Evan Hudson and MercyOne Regional Vice President of Mission Integration Malissa Sprenger all spoke of the need for a residential treatment center.
Several I Hate Heroin members said public Naloxone pick-up boxes would be a fast way to use the funds.
Lundgren wrote in an email Friday that while Iowa lawmakers have passed significant opioid legislation, the COVID-19 pandemic increased opioid use and dependency.
“The settlement funds that Iowa had received due to the pharmaceutical lawsuit should be used to create awareness of the risk of opioid dependency as well as treatment of opioid use disorders,” she wrote.
