First as childhood neighbors, then as classmates through the eighth grade at St. Catherine’s Catholic School, Don and Dorothy Augustin knew each other almost their entire lives.
They rarely were apart, and those few times were short. Even in death.
Both 86, the Dubuque couple died three days apart recently.
Don died Dec. 2 of congestive heart failure. Dorothy followed on Sunday, dying of natural causes.
Whether it was the car they drove or their funeral visitation, “Dad and Mom wanted to keep things simple,” said their son Rick Augustin.
Don was born on March 29, 1935, to dairy farmers Frank and Frances Augustin. Next to their property were John and Mayme Weimerskirch, also farmers. Mayme gave birth to Dorothy on June 9, 1935.
Likely, it was Don who first asked Dorothy to dance at Melody Mill.
Don often said Dorothy was quite the “looker.” He later would display an old photograph of Dorothy in a swimsuit on the dining room wall.
“Every morning I come out and look at that,” Don said. “That’s the only reason I get her breakfast.”
“Oh, you dumbass,” Dorothy would say.
They married on April 19, 1955.
Over 14 years, they had eight children in alternating boy-girl fashion: Rick, Jean, Ron, Connie, Jim, Mary, Tom and Ann.
The kids grew up in St. Catherine, building treehouses in the woods that surrounded their three-bedroom ranch home. The residence was located on a frontage road next to a row of eight houses, where Dorothy’s sisters and mother also lived.
It was important to Dorothy that her children get along.
The kids explored Crystal Lake Cave, bringing flashlights for games of hide-and-seek. They launched tennis balls at one another using lighter fluid and tin cans.
Don fashioned his children stilts and taught them how to use the toys. In the wintertime, he constructed for them an ice skating rink.
Dorothy served meat and potatoes most nights, but they sold walnuts and homegrown pumpkins alongside U.S. 52 to earn enough money to have a meal out.
“We never wanted for anything,” Ann said. “We never had anything.”
Their parents were not the type to tell their children they loved them. Dorothy was a disciplinarian, hollered a lot and could be cold, while Don would question their judgment.
“What the hell do you want to do that for?” he might say.
However, both parents were immeasurably proud of their children’s accomplishments and spoke highly of them to everyone other than their kids.
As a young girl, Dorothy gave tours at Crystal Lake Cave, which family members owned until 1978 when they sold it to James and Doris Rubel.
Dorothy later worked at Dubuque Packing Co., removing bones from ham, and Lombardi’s Ballroom, which she and Don co-owned until 2001.
She retired from her last job as a cleaner at Mercy Hospital in 1988.
Don operated heavy equipment for multiple Dubuque companies, including Clemens & Smith Construction and Tschiggfrie Excavating, where he performed the grading and excavation for projects such as Hempstead High School, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Pioneer Field at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He later worked for IEI Barge Services in East Dubuque, Ill., as a barge loader.
After a short retirement, Don returned to the workforce as a security agent at Dubuque Regional Airport before becoming a greeter at Walmart, where he could socialize and give hugs to friends and family.
He retired again in 2019 to help care for Dorothy, who was developing dementia. She forgot how to perform tasks and lost her short-term memory.
“They went from Mom making every meal and packing his lunch every day of his career, to Dad taking over all of the responsibilities,” said their daughter Ann Sippel.
Their son Tom died of cancer in 1991 at the age of 25 in Don’s arms. Don kept a picture of his boy in his pickup truck. Dorothy talked about Tom in her sleep.
Sundays were spent with friends and family for breakfast and card games, especially rummy royal.
“Everyone knows when an Augustin is in the house because we’re loud,” said their daughter Mary Gansen.
In their older years, Dorothy and Don often played the slots at the casinos and joined their friends at Hardee’s for a morning coffee klatch.
The day after Thanksgiving, Don fainted in the living room. He roused but lay on the floor for 2½ hours until he was discovered by his daughter. After years of heart trouble, Don had made his peace with dying.
During his hospitalization, Don told his children that he was “ready.” Medical staff prepared to turn off his oxygen, but Don wanted to finish his hot cup of coffee.
“You can’t waste Folgers,” he said.
Dorothy was lying in bed at home. She sensed when it happened.
“He’s three feet down,” Dorothy said.
Her children were quizzical. She raised her arms.
“They opened up,” Dorothy said.
She stopped eating and drinking.
Don and Dorothy had rarely been apart their entire lives. There was a period when Dorothy was hospitalized in 2020 after she suffered a stroke. COVID-19 precautions prevented Don from visiting the hospital.
Otherwise, they were a pair.
Dorothy wanted to be with him again.