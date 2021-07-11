For Wayne Brown, some of the happiest results of his volunteerism are the connections he has made.
“I think about all the people I’ve met over the years that I wouldn’t have met if I wasn’t (volunteering),” he said. “It’s just a good way to give back.”
Brown, of Dubuque, served about 16 months in the Air Force in Vietnam and Thailand. Now, he volunteers as commander at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9663. He has been commander for three years and a member of the post for 15 years.
Brown devotes more than 25 hours per month to VFW meetings, ceremonies and projects such as a flag disposal program. The VFW collects torn and faded U.S. flags deposited in four boxes in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, to be properly disposed of.
“For a veteran to see a flag in a landfill, it’s really a disgrace,” he said.
Bob Felderman, senior vice commander of VFW Post 9663, said Brown has helped the post recruit new members.
“He has really made a difference in reaching out to new members and making the VFW available to the younger generations that are veterans now,” Felderman said.
Brown sees his service at the VFW as part of his duty to his country.
“Patriotism isn’t something that’s taught in school. You have to learn it from somebody,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important to keep the VFW and other organizations going.”
Brown also gives of himself — literally — as a blood donor. He began donating whole blood to the Red Cross about 50 years ago and now gives blood platelets every other Monday at ImpactLife, formerly known as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. In the past 12 years, he’s given 37 gallons of blood platelets.
Jason Schomburg, associate donor relations consultant at ImpactLife, said Brown has made 293 donations at the center.
“Wayne is very committed to coming in. If for some reason he can’t donate, he’s upset by that. ... We really need more donors like that,” Schomburg said. “It really makes a huge difference to have someone that has that kind of consistency.”
Brown’s blood type is O negative, the universal donor. Shortly after he began giving platelets, he learned his blood is also negative for cytomegalovirus (CMV) antibodies.
The virus is generally harmless to adults but can be fatal for infants, so babies who need blood transfusions can receive only CMV-negative blood. Since 85% of adults carry the antibodies, Brown’s negative blood is rare and valuable.
“If you’re gifted with a gift from God like that, you have to use it,” he said.
Despite Brown’s many commitments — he also holds a part-time job and helps coach his grandchildren’s sports teams — Felderman said he is always the first to arrive at VFW meetings.
“Because of what he does, because of his personality, because of his caring for other people, because of his leadership skills and his volunteerism, he does make a difference on this earth,” Felderman said.