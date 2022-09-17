MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County teen recently pleaded not guilty to a charge related to discharging a firearm and causing a bullet to shoot off another teen’s fingertip.
Kenneth B.W. Judd, 17, of Baldwin, Iowa, is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. Judd is charged as an adult due to the Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Court documents state that Judd and Kasey Jones, 17, of Bernard, Iowa, were in a garage in Maquoketa on July 5. Judd was trying to make a video with Jones holding a firearm.
“(Judd) while attempting the video recording discharged the firearm with the bullet going through (Jones’) phone, through his finger and into a concrete slab,” documents state. “The tip of (Jones’) finger was shot off then (thrown) away in the trash. (Jones) has had various surgeries on his finger since the bone was exposed.”
Documents state that a Snapchat video shows Judd laughing while Jones held the handgun and talked about being shot by Judd. Witnesses were also present during the incident.
Jones is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He has pleaded not guilty.
The charges against Jones relate to the July 3 theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa. Court documents state that Jones broke a window to enter the store and stole the guns. Police later received tips reporting that Jones bragged about the theft and he had pictures on Facebook with the firearms.