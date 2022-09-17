MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County teen recently pleaded not guilty to a charge related to discharging a firearm and causing a bullet to shoot off another teen’s fingertip.

Kenneth B.W. Judd, 17, of Baldwin, Iowa, is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. Judd is charged as an adult due to the Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.