From crunching numbers to riding motorcycles, Mike Martin has spent more than a quarter-century supporting Hospice of Dubuque.
Martin, a retired accountant, first put his skills to use as treasurer on the Hospice of Dubuque Board of Directors in 1994. He spent nine years in that position before transitioning to the one he has held since, president of the Hospice of Dubuque Foundation, a board he co-founded in 2002.
“We were thinking that it would be good to have our fundraising operations in a different corporation,” he said. “A lot of nonprofits, after they get to a certain size, do that ... I guess I just saw all of the tremendous work they were doing, so I got involved and stayed involved for the next 27 years.”
Martin, 84, was awarded the 2021 Friend of Hospice Award earlier this month.
“Mike has been a visible and enthusiastic supporter of Hospice of Dubuque,” said Executive Director Lavonne Noel at the ceremony. “Throughout the past 27 years, Mike could be seen at Hospice fundraising events such as Trivingo, Bowling for Hospice ... and the Big Duffer Golf Outing. Mike served as a model in fashion shows held to benefit Hospice of Dubuque.”
Through all those activities and more, Martin has helped bring in a great deal of money to help the organization.
“We get paid primarily through Medicare, but we serve anybody,” he said. “So, luckily, over the years we’ve had these nice donations to keep us even.”
Martin even helped steer the committee responsible for raising money to purchase the site of the current Hospice building at 1670 John F. Kennedy Road.
For most of his time volunteering for Hospice of Dubuque, his view was from the boardroom and community events.
That changed 12 years ago after his sister suffered a series of strokes and was cared for by Hospice of Dubuque.
Then, three years later, Martin was enjoying life with his “sweetheart” Irene Graves, with whom he spent more than 10 years after both lost their first spouses.
“We were planning a wedding date after I was retired from my business,” Martin said. “But she got cancer.”
Before Graves died, she was cared for by Hospice of Dubuque.
“Over the last 12 years, I’ve had some family, personal involvement with their services, which you’d just as soon skip,” he said. “You hear a lot of different people say how Hospice does such great work with their patients. But when you’re actually involved and see it on a day-to-day basis, you truly see how wonderful Hospice is.”
While he is still at it, Martin said his favorite time volunteering for Hospice of Dubuque, to date, was organizing the Tour de Dubuque motorcycle ride, which earned him the handle “Savage.”
“The first year, I rode with a guy named Steve,” he said. “I hadn’t been on a motorcycle since I was 17. I was 64 at the time. But I thought, ‘By God, I’m going to go get a motorcycle and really do it next summer.’”
Martin got his license at Northeast Iowa Community College and became a regular in the annual ride. He even purchased a motorcycle for Irene.
“It was not only a great fundraiser, it was a lot of fun!” Martin said.