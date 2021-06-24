DARLINGTON, Wis. – A bill passed by the Wisconsin Assembly will provide federal relief funding to support a local hospital.
Assembly Bill 390 would direct Gov. Tony Evers to provide $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, according to a press release. The bill was authored by Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and also directs the governor to spend $11 million of the federal funding on emergency medical services across the state and $400,000 for a community center in Reedsburg.
Lafayette County officials are considering a proposed plan to construct a $51.5 million replacement hospital. Constructed in 1952, Memorial Hospital is the only county-funded hospital remaining in Wisconsin, according to the release.
The $4 million in federal funding would reduce the amount of money the county would need to borrow for the project.
The bill must pass the Wisconsin Senate before being considered by Evers.