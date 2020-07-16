Iowa ranks in the top 10 states in a study looking into the well-being of children, though it did drop seven spots from last year.
Annie E. Casey Foundation recently published its 2020 Kids Count Data Book — which uses data from 2018, the most recent numbers available — to see how each state is performing in economic well-being, family and community, education and health.
Iowa ranked 10th overall after placing third last year.
The report ranked Wisconsin at 11th in overall child well-being and Illinois at 24th. Within the tri-states, Wisconsin is the only state that improved its ranking from last year, rising by two spots.
Iowa fell from eighth to 18th in the nation in the health category. However, last year’s report looked at teen alcohol and drug abuse. This year’s report swapped out those numbers to instead focus on child obesity rates, altering Iowa’s standings. Among Iowans ages 10 to 17, 35% are overweight or obese, according to the report.
Rachel Williams, youth impact coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said the organization’s officials look at the Kids Count data each year to inform community goals.
“We feel that it’s positive where Iowa is,” she said. “But just because Iowa’s ranked in the top 10 doesn’t mean we’re doing enough for our kids and families.”
FOCUSING ON COMMUNITY NEEDS
Illinois reduced its percentage of children living in poverty, which sits at 16%, but Wisconsin remained the same at 14%.
Iowa saw an increase in children living in poverty, from 88,000 children in last year’s report to this year’s 97,000, representing 14% of the state’s kids.
Meeting the needs of families is an integral part of the community foundation’s work, Williams said, especially since COVID-19 has increased family struggles that might have a negative effect on well-being.
Children living in poverty have less access to resources such as good meals, which affects child development, she added.
The foundation has a group focused on making initiatives centered on child brain health, especially at preschool ages. The data book showed that 53% of 3- and 4-year-olds in Iowa were not in preschools from 2016 to 2018.
“That time in a child’s life is when they have the most brain growth, and the environment that they’re in can have a tremendous impact,” Williams said.
The Kids Count report also showed Black, Native American and Latinx children faced more roadblocks in every well-being category than white children across the nation, often by wide margins.
Some of the work to address these inequalities in Dubuque is done through the organization My Brother’s Keeper, which focuses on how to close the “opportunity gap” for young men of color.
“Historically, we’ve heard about an achievement gap,” Williams said. “What we’re trying to understand is the opportunity gap, which asks that, if given the same opportunities, what would the impact be on achievement?”
IMPROVING WELL-BEING THROUGH EDUCATION
Iowa ranked 13th in the education category, dropping six spots from last year. The state as a whole went from having 64% of eighth graders not proficient in math last year to 67% this year.
Illinois ranked 12th in the education category, and Wisconsin was ninth.
Platteville (Wis.) School District Superintendent Jim Boebel said his district has focused on professional development to close widening gaps between students who succeed and those who are struggling.
Students observe various stressors that their families are dealing with at home, and that stress can follow them to the classroom, Boebel said.
“It isn’t the math problems those students are struggling with,” he said. “They’re carrying that anxiety with them.”
Though the data book shows Wisconsin’s high ranking in education, Boebel said his work across various school districts suggests otherwise. He said problems in children’s well-being are prevalent, and it’s important that schools accept responsibility to help.
“I see more and more families in those stressful situations than families who can climb out of that,” he said.