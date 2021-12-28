CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade City Council members recently held a special meeting to work on the budget for the next fiscal year and tackle some additional business.
Primary on this short list of matters was the hiring of a temporary snow removal position made vacant by the resignation of public works employee Chris Felton.
Council members voted to hire Jim Felton for the snow removal position because he has prior experience. Felton will be paid $20 an hour for this service during the winter until a full-time position can be filled.
Council members also accepted the DerganKDV financial audit of the City of Cascade’s fiscal year 2021. The general fund cash balance increased by $274,000, while the enterprise fund’s water balance decreased slightly due to the refinancing of the water bond.
As a necessary formality, council members approved an agreement between the city and Jones County for a joint voting precinct at the EMS Center in Cascade.
Following these votes, council members entered into one of several budget workshops in preparation for the next fiscal year.
Final numbers are unavailable due to the incomplete state of the budget, but some highlights from the meeting’s decisions included allotments for new city banners and carpet for City Hall offices, a new fence for the bridge over the North Fork Maquoketa River and improvements to park restrooms as well as park tree maintenance.
The majority of the workshop went over amounts for the various city departments.