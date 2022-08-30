SHULLSBURG, Wis. — George and Lorna Burns had made plans to celebrate their 68th anniversary on Sunday with dinner at Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque, Ill.
“It’s one of our favorite places,” said George, 89, of Shullsburg. “The views are just beautiful.”
The couple, who married Aug. 28, 1954, enjoy their forays through the tri-state area, something they have done regularly since they went dancing at The Palace in Galena, Ill., in 1952 on one of their first dates.
“We’d go to Galena and Dubuque and sometimes to Dyersville,” Lorna, 91, said. “It’s what young people did then.”
George, a Shullsburg native who had been living in Arizona due to his chronic asthma, had returned to his hometown in 1952 for a military draft physical because, as he put it, “Uncle Sam called.” He was unable to serve due to his health condition and decided to stay in Shullsburg.
While shopping at the local Kresge’s, George spotted Lorna O’Neill, who lived in Benton, Wis., and was a nurse at the local hospital, across the aisle.
“She looked like a nice girl,” he said. “I was kind of blown away.”
After a year or so of dating, George proposed, and the couple married the following year. They settled in Shullsburg, moving into the home that George’s mother, Mary Ann, built and where she raised her family.
The house is where George and Lorna also raised their own children — David, Lori Burns, Patrick, Brian and Anastasia Berger — and where George’s mother continued to live with them, helping to care for her grandchildren while George and Lorna worked.
George and Lorna also have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way.
Lorna, a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, worked as a hospital nurse for many years, then worked in a doctor’s office in Cuba City, Wis., for more than 20 years.
“It made it easier to be on a regular daytime schedule and be home at night with the children,” she said.
Lori, of Denver, is vice president of learning for Global Medical Response, a medical transportation company. She followed in her mother’s health care footsteps and felt the influence of both of her parents.
“My mom working for a doctor and caring for others and my dad working in the bank, they helped a lot of people,” she said. “They really stepped up and helped in the community, whether it was formally or informally.”
George worked in the banking industry, a career that he stumbled into when he walked into the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Shullsburg to borrow money for a car. He was working as Kresge’s assistant manager at the time.
“The president of the bank came into the store almost every Thursday afternoon because that’s when the bank would be closed,” George said. “He was always pleasant to me, always made it a point to say hello. So when I went in and asked for this loan, he said, ‘George, we’re starting this new training program, and I think you’re right for it.’ And he hired me as a teller/janitor. I literally started in the basement.”
Sixty years later, he retired as the president of Benton State Bank.
“That’s something that wouldn’t happen these days,” he said. “But it was certainly an amazing thing to have happen to me.”
The couple now spends winters in San Diego, where their son David lives.
George and Lorna have made the trip to their ancestral homeland of Ireland three times. One of their favorite trips there was a golfing vacation.
“I’m the luckiest man alive,” George said. “I have a wife who likes to golf as much as I do.”
Lori said her parents modeled their love for each other through their common interests and support for each other, and it didn’t hurt that Lorna didn’t sweat the small stuff.
“She always let Dad be right,” she said. “Sure, she spoke up for things she felt strongly about, but she didn’t contest the little things too much.”
Faith is an important aspect of the couple’s life. They attend daily Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, where they have been members for decades. George is also a great admirer of Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who has a special connection to the Burns family.
“Father Mazzuchelli married my great-grandparents, Phillip Burns and Anna O’Donnell, at St. Augustine Church in New Diggings (Wis.) in 1861,” he said.
Lori agreed that faith has been a big part of her parents’ lives and has gotten them through difficult times, as well as been the source of inspiring them to help others.
“I feel strongly that because of that upbringing, I have to make a difference every day,” she said. “It’s not about you. It’s about your family and your community. That’s what they taught us.”
Lorna said the secret to their partnership is pretty simple.
“George is very agreeable,” she said. “He never complains about anything I do.”
George said Lorna continued working as a nurse in an era when most married women stayed home with their children and that she was an equal partner in everything they did.
“It wasn’t my money. It was our money,” he said. “We’ve had a very productive life. A lucky life. A wonderful, wonderful life together. We’ve been blessed. It couldn’t have worked out better for us.”
