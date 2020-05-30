Big parts of the economy of Jo Daviess County, Ill., seemingly started coming back to life on Friday.
Shops that had remained closed for months reopened, restaurants laid out tables and chairs in front of their entrances and people returned to walk up and down Galena’s Main Street, looking to shop and spend money.
Things were far from back to normal, but it was a start.
“It feels really good to be open again,” said Dana Meadows, owner of Honest John’s Trading Post. “It feels like we’re getting back some sense of normalcy.”
After being in a state of lockdown for months, a large portion of Illinois on Friday had many state-imposed restrictions lifted.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced an end to his 10-week-old stay-at-home order, declaring that every region of the state has met conditions necessary to allow more social interaction amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The state on Friday moved into the third phase of the Democrat’s five-stage “Restore Illinois” plan, a step that will see the reopening of manufacturing and retail, outdoor service at restaurants and bars and small social gatherings.
“It’s really big for Illinois,” said Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development. “People were bypassing Jo Daviess County to go to Wisconsin or Iowa because they were open. This gives us a fighting chance.”
Earlier in the week, both East Dubuque and Galena City Councils approved proposals allowing for restaurants and bars to create outdoor consumption areas in the parking spaces in front of their establishments. Galena went as far as restricting vehicle traffic for a large portion of South Main Street.
As many of these restaurants had never offered outdoor seating before, some scrambled to find available tables and chairs.
“We were lucky to have some tables lent to us,” said Linda Pluym, co-owner of Paradise Bar & Grill in Galena. “Everyone only had a few days to set everything up.”
Despite the short notice, sizable portions of Galena’s South Main Street were occupied with tables and chairs Friday. Customers chatted while people on the sidewalk strolled by and waiters scurried in and out of restaurants.
In her 35 years of owning Paradise Bar & Grill, Pluym said her restaurant never before offered outdoor seating.
“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to keep this place going,” Pluym said. “It’s just something we are going to need to get used to.”
A similar scene was found in East Dubuque, where many downtown bars and restaurants set up outdoor seating as well.
Jim Ege, the owner of Jimmy’s Pub, said he never thought parking spaces on Sinsinawa Avenue would be converted into seating for his restaurant, but at least he can start serving people again.
“It’s honestly great,” he said. “It’s been a rough time for everyone, so this is a big step in the right direction.”
Retail store owners were equally pleased to be open again. While shop owners must limit customer capacity and follow strict social distancing, many of them feel the worst is over.
“We’ve had a lot of people stopping by who just wanted to get out of the house,” Meadows said. “We’re ecstatic to see people come in again.”
While the easement of restrictions is welcomed, it might still be a while before things return to normal.
There are still two phases remaining before the state government completely lifts all of its mandated restrictions. The fourth phase will permit restaurants to offer indoor seating again and fitness centers can open, but under the current plan, the soonest that phase could begin is at the end of June.
Ege said he is glad his restaurant can serve people again, but his business is still far from being in full operation.
“I’d like for things to be loosened even more,” Ege said. “This helps, but it doesn’t solve everything.”
For now, though, couples such as Chris and Paul Bartuch, of The Galena Territory, simply are glad they can get out of the house to enjoy a nice meal again.
“We’ve been cooking at home for weeks,” said Chris as she sat on a chair in South Main Street in Galena on Friday. “For us, this is perfect.”