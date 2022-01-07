One of Sam Kieffer’s favorite parts of being a Girl Scout is selling the cookies for which the organization is famous.
“It’s fun to raise money for Girl Scouts, and you get to interact with people,” the Dubuque 10-year-old said.
Tri-state area residents have their first chance to get their hands on those sweet treats today, as Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois kick off their cookie season by taking orders online and in person.
Cookies will arrive and girls will host booths at local establishments beginning Feb. 18, with sales running through March 27.
While in-person sales are still a key part of the program, the online Digital Cookie platform has risen in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maura Warner, vice president of marketing for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
“What girls have learned throughout the pandemic is that they sometimes need to pivot their business, just like any business owner,” Warner said.
Through Digital Cookie, girls set up a personal sales website, promote their sales via email and social media and create QR codes directing customers to their site.
“Last year, the codes, emails and online orders were pretty much the main way we did sales,” said Sam’s sister Isabella Kieffer, 13.
The sisters’ mother, Jessica, is a co-leader of Sam’s troop. Last year, the troop did not do door-to-door sales or indoor cookie booths due to the pandemic, Jessica said. This year, whether to sell door-to-door will be up to each girl’s family.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland will hold that region’s cookie sale from March 5 to April 10.
Sally Egan, director of entrepreneurial experience, said the council typically starts sales in mid-February but waited until March in 2021 due to the pandemic. Officials kept the later start date this year after families expressed enthusiasm for the change.
“We had seen such a positive response from our parents that they really liked that we waited until March, mostly because of weather,” she said.
This year, Girl Scouts are debuting a new cookie called Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème.
Warner said the name is a reminder of the rewards of cookie sales, by which girls raise funds to attend summer camps or scouting trips.
“That’s the core of the cookie program. It’s not only teaching girls business skills, it’s also a fundraiser to go on those adventures,” she said.
Using money raised during cookie sales, the Kieffer siblings’ troops have gone horseback riding and camping, visited a water park and purchased new uniforms.
Isabella said selling cookies has taught her important monetary and social skills, and Jessica is proud of the way her daughter’s confidence has blossomed.
“Cookie sales give her an opportunity to talk about something that she knows really well and that she’s passionate about,” Jessica said.