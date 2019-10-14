Faced with workforce shortages and an aging population, city leadership might need a younger perspective to help make Dubuque a more vibrant, attractive community.
It’s a perspective small-business owner Luke Schiltz hopes to offer in his bid for one of the city’s two at-large Dubuque City Council seats. The single father of a 6-year-old son is running against three-term incumbent David Resnick. The two will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.
Schiltz is a graduate of the Holy Family Catholic Schools system and is wrapping up a degree at the University of Dubuque. He owns Errand Boys, an odd-jobs service provider, and Judy’s Runway Cafe at Dubuque Regional Airport.
“I can relate to the everyday struggle that most Dubuquers experience,” Schiltz told the Telegraph Herald. “Beyond that, Dubuque has an increasing aging population with an increasing amount of people leaving the workforce, without enough people coming in to rejuvenate that workforce. So Dubuque needs city leaders who represent the (younger) demographic of the people they’re trying to recruit to come to the city.”
He envisions a youth and young adult development program, working with local developers and entrepreneurs to increase recreational, cultural and entertainment opportunities around Dubuque.
He also would like to see the city re-purpose the Five Flags Civic Center by making room for an indoor market with “shops to rent” and space for food vendors to increase its use and revenue.
“Making a place where people can go to every day and not just every once in a while,” Schiltz said, adding that the center needs to be become more self-sufficient and no longer subsidized by city tax dollars.
However, he also recommends imposing a new local-option sales tax to “help partially finance the creation and maintenance of the arena,” along with seeking corporate sponsorship and naming rights.
“We need to redistribute the cost burden so it’s not solely on (the property) taxpayers. Let’s make sure everyone has some skin in the game,” Schiltz said.
He also suggests construction of a “second Five Flags Center” immediately west of the existing arena, along with two new adjoining parking ramps connected by sky-walks. He recommends reducing Five Flags operating costs by “implementing a volunteer-based workforce.” In return, volunteers would receive “tax and service-cost reductions.”
“It may seem counterproductive, but when you take everything into account ... it’s going to have more long-term benefit,” Schiltz said.
Schiltz also said he is running to help lift people out of poverty and become self-sufficient. He proposes that the city work with local nonprofits to create a transitional housing plan for families in poverty and provide employment, entrepreneurial and educational opportunities to those who make it through different phases of the program.