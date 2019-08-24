EPWORTH, Iowa — The energy was palpable within the walls of Western Dubuque High School on Friday morning.
Music played over the intercom system as students made their way into the building to start the new school year.
Staffers shook hands, high-fived and hugged students as they made their way to their lockers and eventually to the auditorium for a welcome assembly.
Any expectations that the students might have had were given an energetic twist at the end of the assembly when all 110 school staff members — teachers, paraprofessionals, office administrators and lunch and custodial workers — took to the auditorium’s stage and aisles for a performance.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts also participated as part of the “teacher band.”
Xander Bettcher, 14, of Epworth, said the initial anxiety he felt about his first day of high school went away while watching the staff perform Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give up on Me.”
“The assembly was very energizing,” he said. “I was nervous at the start, but everybody’s kind here. ... It was different. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”
Principal Jake Feldmann told his team at the end of the last academic year that it would be performing for the students. The motivation was to provide students with a sense of support and unity, he said.
“It’s that bigger picture, that we’re never going to give up on you,” he said. “It’s about relationships. And although we fail at things and struggle, we’re not going to give on you because we’re here to support you.”
Before the assembly began, Renee Wagner, an instructional coach, explained that employees practiced the song over the summer break. A practice run was held Thursday before students arrived.
She was eager to show the students what they had in the works.
“We are just excited as they are, if not more than they are,” Wagner said. “To have them here is what it’s all about. That’s what we’re here for — for them.”
Wagner said her hope is that students end the first day of school open to all that the academic year has to offer.
“I think anytime we show vulnerability and getting out of our comfort zone to students, we just model what we ask them to do,” she said. “This is going to convey our love and support of them, and that’s why we do it.”
She added that the performance “breaks ice for everybody and also sets up the tone for the day.”
Senior Cameron Kluesner, 18, of Farley, said this year’s assembly “went above and beyond” what had been done in previous years.
“It was really cool,” he said. “It was phenomenal. I was sitting in the seats and I felt really welcomed and ready to go.”
Kluesner said the assembly did a good job of showcasing the school’s positive and productive culture.
“I feel like we’re all a hardworking community, and when you come to school, you’re going to work hard, if it’s at sports or academically,” he said.
The performance also was meant to empower students, English teacher Breanna Lukes said.
“We want them to take risks,” she said. “So the more they can see people they see in a certain light doing something totally opposite of what they think that person would do, it’s encouraging to kids.”