The foundation has been poured, and a cinder block elevator shaft rises into the sky.
Now, Michelle Mihalakis cannot wait to see the erection of wooden planks this week at the future Liberty Recovery Community.
The $3.5 million project at 2216 White St. consists of 24 one-bedroom apartments and a recovery and training center inside a former bank building.
“Our goal is to transform lives,” said Mihalakis, who is the executive director of the nonprofit organization Manasseh House/ Operation Empower, which will oversee the new complex.
While it will not provide clinical treatment, Liberty Recovery Community will offer wraparound services through its residential facility and recovery and training center.
“We’ve got good services, but there is a difference when you can go live in a place,” Mihalakis said. “We want to make (recovery) a lifestyle. … If they go to outpatient treatment in the city of Dubuque or say they get involved in a service organization that can help them one hour a week, what do (they) do the rest of the time?”
The project has received $3 million in state and local support, but Mihalakis hopes to raise another $1 million to finance the renovation of the former bank that will house the center and to cover operational expenses.
Construction was set to kick off in July 2019 with an opening date in spring the following year, but planning delays pushed it behind.
During the fall, a portion of the bank was demolished, but Mihalakis determined that building during the winter would increase the project’s cost, so site preparation and pouring a foundation was pushed to April.
She expects to begin housing residents by February.
Apartments will be rented to adults who earn no more than 30% of the area median income — about $1,300 per month.
“Usually what happens is they will be working and they will have a crisis. They could lose that job,” Mihalakis said. “Many times, they are homeless.”
Along with Manasseh House, Mihalakis oversees Salvia Apartments in Dubuque, both sober-living communities.
Paid staff and trained residents will oversee Liberty Recovery Community and collaborate with area professionals, who have pledged to assist with programming.
The wraparound services the community will offer are in demand, Mihalakis said.
While Iowa had 167 substance-abuse treatment facilities in 2018 — the latest year for which data is available — only 70% offered social skills development services, 51% had mentoring and peer support and 35% offered employment counseling and training, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Kevin Lynch, board president of Operation Empower, said watching the project come to fruition is heartening, for it has been years in the making.
“It’s really going to positively touch a lot of people’s lives in years to come,” he said.