One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Dubuque.

Patrick D. McAuliffe, 34, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said McAuliffe suffered a medical issue while driving north on JFK Road at 6:50 p.m., causing his vehicle to strike a light pole at the intersection with Asbury Road.

McAuliffe was cited with operating without registration.

