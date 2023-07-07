Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An annual aviation celebration is almost ready for takeoff at Platteville Municipal Airport.
The Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast is set for 7 a.m. to noon on July 30 at the airport, 5157 Wisconsin 80 S. All proceeds from the event will benefit Platteville Scouts BSA Troop 82 B&G.
The event will include a pancake breakfast, a display of area emergency vehicles and — weather permitting — $30, 20-minute airplane rides.
The meal is $8 for ages 11 and older. Kids ages 5 to 10 can eat for $4, and children 4 and under eat free.
The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and a variety of drink options.
More information is available online at platteville.org/calendar.
