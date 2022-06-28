DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville will celebrate its sesquicentennial year with a wide range of events, including walking tours of downtown, historical displays, a parade and activities in City Square on Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, July 8.
Starting July 5, walking tours will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. of downtown buildings and businesses.
Tuesday’s tour begins at K&K Logo and includes Ideal Decorating and Textile Brewing Co.
Wednesday’s tour begins at the building housing the If You Build It exhibit and Baseball Hall of Dreams and features stops at the Todd & Becky Steffen home, Jon Scherbring Home/Mueller Hospital and Konrady Florist before ending at the Palace Saloon Bar and Grill.
Thursday’s tour begins at the Dyer-Botsford Historical House & Doll Museum and stops at the Memorial Building, MidWestOne Bank and Savvy Salvage and ends at Fuse Restaurant & Bar.
Friday’s tour runs from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and features guided tours at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier.
Drive-by tours of other businesses such as those in the Highway 20 West Industrial Park and Kramer Funeral Home also will be available. Information boards will be posted outside the businesses with more information about their history and contribution to the Dyersville community. A food truck will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 7 at the industrial park.
On July 8, the Dyersville Area Historical Society will have a historical display with artifacts at the St. Francis Xavier School auditorium from 4 to 7 p.m. Copies of the sesquicentennial book will be on sale during this event showing Dyersville’s progression in the last 150 years. Books also will be available starting July 1 by contacting the historical society at 563-875-2504 or emailing dyersvillehs@windstream.net.
There will be a parade starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at the basilica. Participants wanting to enter a float must sign up before 3 p.m. on July 7. The form can be found at dyersville.org and emailed to office@dyersville.org. Lineup will start at 4:30 p.m. There is no fee to enter a float.
After the parade, at 6:30 p.m., a bean bag tournament will take place in City Square. There are 20 team spots available, and prizes will be given to first, second and third place winners. To register for a team, email lead@fusedyersville.com.
The night concludes with back-to-back events celebrating the 150th anniversary and Downtown Summer Nights. Evening activities will be held at City Square, and activities will include live music from The Ditch Lilies from 6:30 to 10 p.m., kid’s games with inflatables and a $150 drawing every hour.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the events are a time of celebration of Dyersville’s growth and evolution.
“It is also a time to reflect how far we have come,” she said. “A lot has changed in the last 50 years, but it is good to see the growth and the changes in everything that is going on.”
All events are free to the public.
