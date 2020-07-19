The Dubuque branch of the NAACP continued its Next Steps for Justice program Saturday morning by hosting a virtual session focused on housing.
The program began last weekend with a session on criminal justice and concludes next week with an event discussing education.
More than 60 people attended Saturday’s virtual event, during which participants shared their experiences and concerns regarding fair housing in Dubuque as well as potential solutions.
“Overall, there’s a lot of ignorance and unfairness baked into the system,” said Collins Eboh, the City of Dubuque’s organizational equity coordinator. “This is, sure, about policy, but this is also about changing hearts and minds. It’s not just about getting people into nicer homes.”
As in the previous week’s event, attendees were put into several breakout sessions. Members of the NAACP facilitated discussions and summarized their group’s conversation for the larger group after each breakout session.
Significant impediments to fair housing choice remain for people of color and low-income residents to access affordable-housing options, according to a recent city analysis. Nearly 25% of all renters in the city spend at least half of their annual income on rent.
“There was a lot of planning involved to get us to the point where we are now,” said Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh. “If we’re going to change it, then that same level of planning needs to take place.”
Attendees discussed federal programs that help low-income residents find affordable housing, but they said such programs only go so far, and a variety of significant hurdles remain for residents.
“People don’t choose to live in a bad place,” said Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann. “You live in a bad place because it’s the only place that is available to you.”
According to Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque NAACP, only about 15% to 20% of housing providers in Dubuque accept federal housing vouchers.
City Council members twice have balked at prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on public assistance.
Officials have said the city lacks accurate data on the prevalence of housing discrimination and how many landlords in Dubuque accept vouchers to implement such a ban.
Council members passed a rule that takes effect this year requiring landlords to report whether they accept vouchers for each unit they own. And city housing inspectors have started collecting information from landlords and inform them about the housing-assistance program.
Participants in Saturday’s session said education is necessary to create lasting change. Not only must tenants and landlords know their rights and responsibilities, but new homeowners need continued empowerment and support.
“A lot of people in low-income housing, they come from generational poverty, so that’s all they’ve ever experienced,” said Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of Fountain of Youth. “There’s a learning curve when you become a homeowner.”
To provide that education, participants called upon all entities to come to the table, including housing providers, caseworkers, financial institutions and governments.
“Elected officials have a duty to help alleviate classism in regards to generational poverty and generational wealth,” Allen said.